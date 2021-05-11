US May Waive Shipping Restrictions in Response to Pipeline Attack - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US is considering a temporary waiver of Jones Act shipping restrictions in an effort to offset the negative impacts of the ransomware cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline, the Transportation Department said on Tuesday.

The Jones Act requires that goods shipped to US ports be transported on vessels that are built, owned, and operated by American citizens or permanent residents.

"The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act," the release said. "USDOT's Maritime Administration (MARAD) initiated a survey of Jones Act-qualified vessels to begin the process of evaluating what assets are available in the Jones Act fleet to carry petroleum products within the Gulf, and from the Gulf up the Eastern Seaboard."