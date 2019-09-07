UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mayor Charged For Extorting Bribes From Marijuana Sellers - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

US Mayor Charged for Extorting Bribes From Marijuana Sellers - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The mayor of a small town in the US state of Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with forcing sellers of marijuana to pay him hundreds of thousands of Dollars in protection money, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Jasiel Correia II, the Mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, has been arrested and charged for allegedly extorting marijuana vendors for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes [and] extorting a building owner for cash," the release said Friday.

Correia had previously been arrested and charged in October 2018 for his involvement in a scheme to defraud investors in a company called SnoOwl that he had co-owned, the release noted.

His former chief of staff Genoveva Andrade faces charges of extortion conspiracy, extortion, theft and bribery and false statements. She served as Correia's Chief of Staff from November 2017 to December 2018 the Justice Department added.

Related Topics

Company Money October November December 2017 2018 From

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

3 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

3 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

4 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

4 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.