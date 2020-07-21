US Mayors Protest 'Unilateral' Federal Forces Deployment

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Mayors of six cities in the United States, including the US capital Washington, DC, wrote on Monday to the Trump administration to protest that it has unilaterally deployed Federal forces to quell violent protests.

"We write to express our deep concern and objection to the deployment of federal forces in our cities, as those forces are conducting law enforcement activities without coordination or authorization of local law enforcement officials," the mayors of Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, Kansas City and Portland said in a letter to US Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

The mayors said the unilateral deployment of these forces in US cities is "unprecedented" and "violates fundamental constitutional protections and tenets of federalism.

"We urge you to take immediate action to withdraw your forces and agree to no further unilateral deployments in our cities," the mayors said.

The Trump administration last week deployed federal agents to Portland to help suppress civil unrest there. The deployment has drawn criticism after reports emerged that officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters - and rioters - in an extrajudicial manner.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he plans to "do something" to address an uptick in violence in major US cities, adding that more federal law enforcement officers will be on hand in these areas. Trump specifically mentioned New York and Chicago.