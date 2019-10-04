UrduPoint.com
US Meddles In Affairs Of Latin Countries, Tests Principles Of Illegitimate Coups- Medvedev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that in the countries of Latin America, including in Cuba, the principles of illegitimate coups and the change of governments are being tested by the outside forces, as the United States "sticks its nose" in other countries' affairs.

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes that in the countries of Latin America, including in Cuba, the principles of illegitimate coups and the change of governments are being tested by the outside forces, as the United States "sticks its nose" in other countries' affairs.

"A new model of interfering in the affairs of sovereign states, attempts at illegitimate coups and regime changes is actually being tested in your [Latin American] region. Moreover, the United States acts not only by deploying the soft power in this case," Medvedev said, addressing students at the University of Havana on Friday.

The prime minister added that Washington actually seeks the change of government, and "sticks its nose into any business, any decision" in other countries, while allocating money to destabilize the region.

Medvedev emphasized that the internal differences in Venezuela should be resolved by the Venezuelans themselves, through talks and in accordance with the national constitution.

