US Media Firms Seek Aid For Afghan Journalists

American media outlets are urging the US administration to help protect Afghan journalists seeking to flee as the Taliban tighten their grip in the country

The publishers of the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal sent a letter Monday to President Joe Biden seeking aid for Afghan journalists and their families who have been working for the US media organizations.

"For the past 20 years, brave Afghan colleagues have worked tirelessly to help The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal share news and information from the region with the global public," the letter said.

"Now, those colleagues and their families are trapped in Kabul, their lives in peril."The letter from Frederick Ryan of the Post, Almar Latour of the Wall Street Journal and A.G. Sulzberger of the New York Times urged the US administration to facilitate "protected access" to the US-controlled airport and safe passage out of the country for the journalists and their families.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists endorsed the plea and expressed concern for hundreds of Afghans who have been working for western media.

