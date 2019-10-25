UrduPoint.com
US Media Losing Sense Of Reality As Elections Get Closer - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:17 PM

US media outlets are losing their sense of reality as the elections approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on media reports that US President Donald Trump is allegedly in debt to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) US media outlets are losing their sense of reality as the elections approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, commenting on media reports that US President Donald Trump is allegedly in debt to Vladimir Putin.

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch claimed Thursday that Trump "is owned by Putin because he's been laundering money, Russian money, for the last 20, 30 years."

"You know, as the next presidential elections approach, many American media outlets, in their anti-Trump or pro-Trump activities, lose their sense of reality and get out of an adequate state. Therefore, such reports and their information policy should be perceived with certain tolerance," Peskov said commenting on the reports.

