UrduPoint.com

US Media Outlet Vice Could File For Bankruptcy In Coming Weeks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 05:30 AM

US Media Outlet Vice Could File For Bankruptcy in Coming Weeks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US media outlet Vice could file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks after failing to find a buyer so far this year, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said on Monday that the company still has time to find a buyer, and more than five companies have shown interest.

Vice was worth $5.7 billion in 2017, but it is now valued at a small fraction of that estimate, according to the report.

If Vice falls into bankruptcy, the company could end up being controlled by its largest debt holder, Fortress Investment Group.

The news company, according to the report, struggled for years to earn a profit and has made several rounds of layoffs.

Related Topics

Company New York 2017 Media Billion

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

6 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

6 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

6 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

6 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.