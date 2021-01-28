US Media Report Mass Flight of Voters From Republican Party After Capitol Hill Riots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) More than 30,000 registered US voters have dropped their membership of the Republic Party since the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill by the supporters of ex-President Donald Trump, The Hill reported on Thursday, citing data from states that report voter registration data.

According to the report, this is an unprecedented phenomenon that can shrink the Republican Party's base in key swing states after it lost the presidency and the Senate majority.

The 30,000-figure reportedly includes nearly 10,000 voters in Pennsylvania, 6,000 in North Carolina, 5,000 in Arizona, 4,500 in Colorado and 2,300 in Maryland.

Some of these people switched to the Democratic Party and some registered as unaffiliated voters.

In Pennsylvania, for example, 3,476 of ex-Republican voters registered as Democrats and the rest opted to register with another party or without any party affiliation. In comparison, only around 3,300 voters dropped their Democratic affiliation, including 2,093 who then registered as Republicans and 1,184 who continued unaffiliated.

According to the report, this trend of Republican defectors outnumbering those from the Democratic Party occurred in all studied states, whereas defection was more typical of suburban areas as opposed to exurban and rural areas.