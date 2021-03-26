UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used By Biden During Presser

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:44 PM

US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden During Presser

A day after US President Joe Biden gave his first formal press conference, media continue discussing its main takeaways, with conservative outlets also taking a note of cheat sheets the American leader consulted during the event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) A day after US President Joe Biden gave his first formal press conference, media continue discussing its main takeaways, with conservative outlets also taking a note of cheat sheets the American leader consulted during the event.

During the hour and two minutes presser on Thursday, Biden took questions from 10 out of 30 socially distanced reporters. He defended his handling of the migrant influx, doubled his vaccination pledge and admitted that US troops are likely to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline. The 78-year-old leader also announced plans to run for reelection in 2024.

The New York Post newspaper and Fox news took a closer look at the president's notes, which were caught on camera.

One of the cheat sheets says that the United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality, down from the 5th place in 2002.

Another note stresses that "China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than U.S."

The conservative-leaning New York Post noted that "despite having the answers in front of him, Biden still slipped up, saying America ranked 85th in the world in infrastructure, before correcting himself." At the beginning of the presser, "the president appeared to repeatedly lose his train of thought, forgetting questions," the tabloid added.

Another point of interest for media is a photo of Biden consulting a sheet that appears to show photos of journalists who attended his presser. Some of the select reporters had a circled number next to their images.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World China New York United States May Post Media Event From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to Russia Says Hopes For Justice in ..

15 seconds ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Refutes Macron's Claim Mos ..

17 seconds ago

Oil up as Suez Canal blockage fuels supply worries ..

18 seconds ago

SNGPL rehabilitates 627-KM damaged pipelines last ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan coronavirus tally crosses highest since ..

22 seconds ago

Sakura selfies: Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms despi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.