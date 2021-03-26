US Media Scrutinizing Cheat Sheets Used by Biden During Presser

A day after US President Joe Biden gave his first formal press conference, media continue discussing its main takeaways, with conservative outlets also taking a note of cheat sheets the American leader consulted during the event

During the hour and two minutes presser on Thursday, Biden took questions from 10 out of 30 socially distanced reporters. He defended his handling of the migrant influx, doubled his vaccination pledge and admitted that US troops are likely to stay in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline. The 78-year-old leader also announced plans to run for reelection in 2024.

The New York Post newspaper and Fox news took a closer look at the president's notes, which were caught on camera.

One of the cheat sheets says that the United States now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality, down from the 5th place in 2002.

Another note stresses that "China spends 3 times more on infrastructure than U.S."

The conservative-leaning New York Post noted that "despite having the answers in front of him, Biden still slipped up, saying America ranked 85th in the world in infrastructure, before correcting himself." At the beginning of the presser, "the president appeared to repeatedly lose his train of thought, forgetting questions," the tabloid added.

Another point of interest for media is a photo of Biden consulting a sheet that appears to show photos of journalists who attended his presser. Some of the select reporters had a circled number next to their images.