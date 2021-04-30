UrduPoint.com
US Mediators to Take Part in Israel-Lebanon Maritime Boundary Talks Next Week - State Dept

The US team in charge of mediating the discussions between Israel and Lebanon on maritime borders will head to Lebanon on Monday to participate in the talks starting Tuesday, the State Department announced in a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US team in charge of mediating the discussions between Israel and Lebanon on maritime borders will head to Lebanon on Monday to participate in the talks starting Tuesday, the State Department announced in a release.

"The U.S. team mediating the Israel-Lebanon Maritime Boundary negotiations, led by Ambassador John P. Desrocher, will travel to Lebanon on May 3," the statement said. "The U.S. team will mediate talks between representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon on the disputed maritime boundary, beginning May 4."

The Department also called the resumption of negotiations "a positive step towards a long-awaited resolution."

Earlier in April, Lebanese President Michel Aoun stressed the importance to continue talks with Israel over the bilateral maritime dispute and called for approving foreign experts to help demarcate the sea border in line with international law.

Also in April, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said, following talks with Aoun, that Washington stands ready to facilitate maritime negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

In October of last year, Lebanon and Israel entered US-mediated indirect talks on the demarcation of maritime borders. The negotiations hit a deadlock after Beirut sought to expand claims to an additional 1,430 square kilometers on top of the already disputed 860 square kilometers of the potentially gas-rich area.

