WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A county examiner in the US state of Minnesota in a medical report ruled that George Floyd's death was a homicide.

"Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression. Manner of death: Homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said in a report on Monday.

"How injury occurred: Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)."

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes. Video evidence surfaced the following day which has sparked nationwide protests many of which have led to violence and rioting.