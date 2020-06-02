WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A county examiner in the US state of Minnesota in a medical report ruled that George Floyd's death while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis was a homicide.

"Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression. Manner of death: Homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said in a report on Monday. "How injury occurred: Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)."

On May 25, the 46-year old Floyd, an African American, died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for at least eight minutes.

Video evidence surfaced the following day sparking nationwide protests, many of which have led to violence and rioting.

Floyd also suffered from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use, the independent autopsy ordered by his family also reported.

"Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd's carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe. The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors," Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said.