US Medical Panel Urges Halt To Aspirin Use To Prevent Heart Attacks - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Doctors should discontinue the use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks and heart disease as the benefits even to those aged under 60 are very small and are nonexistent for those over the age of 60, the US Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) said on Tuesday.

"The USPSTF concludes with moderate certainty that aspirin use for the Primary prevention of CVD (cardiovascular disease) events in adults ages 40 to 59 years who have a 10% or greater ten-year CVD risk has a small net benefit," the report said.

The decision to initiate low-dose aspirin use for the primary prevention of CVD in adults aged from 40 to 59 years old who have a 10% or greater ten-year cardiovascular disease risk should be an individual one, the report said.

"Evidence indicates that the net benefit of aspirin use in this group is small. Persons who are not at increased risk for bleeding and are willing to take low-dose aspirin daily are more likely to benefit," the report added.

The USPSTF also concluded with moderate certainty that initiating aspirin use for the primary prevention of CVD events in adults age 60 years or older had no net benefit, according to the report.

