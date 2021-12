US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, and US medium-range missiles may soon appear in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing ... American medium-range missiles may appear in Europe," Lavrov said at a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.