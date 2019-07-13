(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) A US member of NATO's Resolute Support Mission was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the mission said without providing any details about the circumstances of the soldier's death.

"A U.S. service member was killed July 13, 2019 in Afghanistan. In accordance with U.S.

Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," the mission said in a statement published on its official website.

NATO's Resolute Support Mission is aimed at providing training and assistance to Afghan security forces, which continue to fight rebel and terrorist groups operating in the country.

Around 17,000 military personnel from 39 NATO member states are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of the mission.