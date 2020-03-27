UrduPoint.com
US Mercy Hospital Ship Docks In Los Angeles To Assist Coronavirus Fight

US Mercy Hospital Ship Docks in Los Angeles to Assist Coronavirus Fight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy arrived at Los Angeles Harbor on Friday morning to provide care for coronavirus patients.

The United States has almost 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 1,380 deaths from the disease, Johns Hopkins University revealed on its website on Friday, a day after the US overtook China as world leader.

Escorted by five tugs, the giant ship, which at 894 feet is longer than the Titanic docked at Los Angeles Port, making it immediately the largest hospital in the city of four million people with its 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms.

According to at least one projection, half the population of California may contract the CIVID-19 virus. On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said hospital beds in Los Angeles were already filled at 80 to 90 percent capacity.

The Mercy has been sent not to care for coronavirus (COVID19) victims but to accommodate other hospital patients in a safe environment, freeing up the city's regular hospitals to care for the rapidly growing number of pandemic victims.

