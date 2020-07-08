US-Mexican Cooperation Improving on Border Security, Trade - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US-Mexican cooperation has been improving in a number of areas including on matters of border security and trade, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

"Our relationship with Mexico seems to get better and better cooperation everywhere, not only on the trade deal but on various security measures, including the border stuff," Kudlow told reporters as Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador visits the White House. "They've been very helpful."

Lopez Obrador headed to the White House today for his first face-to-face meeting with the US president after years of strained relations between the two leaders on border security, migrations and COVID-19.

A lifelong populist, Lopez Obrador especially bristled when Trump ordered construction of a wall on the southern border and claimed the Mexican government would pay for it - a demand the US president has not pursued.

Relations between the two improved after the signing of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement earlier this year that replaces the two decade-long North American Free Trade Agreement.