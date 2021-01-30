UrduPoint.com
US, Mexican Defense Chiefs Discuss Security Cooperation - Pentagon

Sat 30th January 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with the Mexican secretaries of defense and navy about regional security and defense cooperation, the Defense Department said in a release.

"On January 29, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his Mexican counterparts Secretary of National Defense General Cresencio Sandoval and Secretary of Navy Admiral Jose Ojeda to discuss the United States' strong commitment to the US-Mexico bilateral defense relationship and regional defense and security cooperation," the release said on Friday.

The Defense Department said the officials agreed for the United States and Mexico to continue working together in the areas of mutual interest with respect to defense and security.

In addition, the officials agreed the two countries should respect each other's sovereignty and foreign policy interests while collaborating in the areas of defense and security, the release said.

