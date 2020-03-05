UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Mexican Officials Discuss Efforts To Simplify Immigration Screening - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

US, Mexican Officials Discuss Efforts to Simplify Immigration Screening - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) US and Mexican government officials during a border security summit in Mexico City discussed efforts to expand ports of entries and simplify immigration screening at the border, the State Department said in a press release.

"To facilitate the movement of commercial goods and travelers between the two countries, in 2020 both governments expect to implement low-cost, high-impact strategies to simplify customs and immigration screening and reduce wait times," the release said on Wednesday.

The two sides also adopted a plan to expand ports of entries along the US-Mexico border and strengthen public safety cooperation in the border region.

In addition, the two sides committed to increasing security cooperation at the border through "better-coordinated" enforcement activities.

The US delegation was led by Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau and Homeland Security Under Secretary James McCament. The bilateral summit was hosted by Under Secretary for North America of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jesus Seade.

Last week, a US appeals court temporarily blocked the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration proceedings in the United States. More than 56,000 migrants have been subject to this policy.

Related Topics

Trump Mexico City United States Mexico Border 2020 Government Court

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

3 hours ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

4 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

4 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

4 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

4 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.