US, Mexican Tomato Growers Reach Deal To Avert Import Duties - Commerce Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:00 AM

US, Mexican Tomato Growers Reach Deal to Avert Import Duties - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United States and Mexico reached a draft pricing deal that prevents tomato producers south of the border from getting hit by US import duties of up to 25 percent, the Commerce Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of Commerce initialed a draft agreement with Mexican tomato growers to suspend the ongoing antidumping (AD) investigation of fresh tomatoes from Mexico, ensuring that the domestic [US] tomato industry will be protected from unfair trade," the release stated.

At issue is a dispute over about $2 billion in Mexican tomatoes that the US imports each year, the release said.

The agreement reached late Tuesday night effectively sets prices for imported tomatoes, the release added.

In exchange Commerce dropped an antidumping investigation that could have imposed a 25 percent import duty.

The release provided examples of so-called reference prices, such as 50 cents per pound for tomatoes on the vine, 49 cents per pound for specialty loose tomatoes and a 40 percent premium for organic tomatoes.

Tomato trade is but a tiny sliver of two-way commerce between the US and Mexico, which tops $600 billion annually and has grown dramatically in recent years due to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). A revised version of the pact has been approved by Mexico and is pending in the US Congress.

