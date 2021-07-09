US, Mexico Agree to Agree to Hold Union Vote at GM Silao Plant August 20 - Trade Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States and Mexico agreed that a union vote will be held for workers at General Motors' plant in the Mexican city of Silao on August 20 under the supervision of Federal and international inspectors, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release.

The union at the General Motors plant in Silao had reportedly violated labor rights by allegedly tampering with votes in a union election, which is prohibited under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA).

"The United States and Mexico today announced a course of remediation which seeks to provide the workers of the General Motors facility in Silao, Mexico with the ability to vote on whether to approve (legitimize) their collective bargaining agreement in free and democratic conditions.

..As part of the course of remediation, Mexico will, among other items: ensure that a new legitimization vote is held at the facility by August 20, 2021," the release said on Thursday.

The United States and Mexico also agreed Mexican federal inspectors would be present at the facility to prevent any intimidation or coercion from occurring, the release said.

Moreover, the release said the two sides agreed to permit intrnational observers from the International Labor Organization to be present before and during the vote.

The United States and Mexico also agreed to investigate and sanction anyone responsible for the violation of labor rights at the plant, the release said.