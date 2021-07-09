UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Mexico Agree To Agree To Hold Union Vote At GM Silao Plant August 20 - Trade Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

US, Mexico Agree to Agree to Hold Union Vote at GM Silao Plant August 20 - Trade Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States and Mexico agreed that a union vote will be held for workers at General Motors' plant in the Mexican city of Silao on August 20 under the supervision of Federal and international inspectors, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release.

The union at the General Motors plant in Silao had reportedly violated labor rights by allegedly tampering with votes in a union election, which is prohibited under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA).

"The United States and Mexico today announced a course of remediation which seeks to provide the workers of the General Motors facility in Silao, Mexico with the ability to vote on whether to approve (legitimize) their collective bargaining agreement in free and democratic conditions.

..As part of the course of remediation, Mexico will, among other items: ensure that a new legitimization vote is held at the facility by August 20, 2021," the release said on Thursday.

The United States and Mexico also agreed Mexican federal inspectors would be present at the facility to prevent any intimidation or coercion from occurring, the release said.

Moreover, the release said the two sides agreed to permit intrnational observers from the International Labor Organization to be present before and during the vote.

The United States and Mexico also agreed to investigate and sanction anyone responsible for the violation of labor rights at the plant, the release said.

Related Topics

Election Vote United States Mexico August From Agreement General Motors

Recent Stories

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

2 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

3 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

3 hours ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

3 hours ago

Man dies in road mishap

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.