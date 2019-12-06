UrduPoint.com
US, Mexico Authorities Discover Smuggling Tunnel Under Border - Customs Agency

Fri 06th December 2019

A joint team of American and Mexican authorities found a smuggling tunnel under the southwestern US Border that extended for 20 feet into the United States, the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) agency announced in a press release on Thursday

"The tunnel's entrance was concealed in the floor of an existing drainage system with a pile of dirt and capped with a Styrofoam and concrete mixture," the release said. "At its entrance, the tunnel was approximately three feet wide and over four feet tall.

It was located 10 feet underground and extended 20 feet into the United States."

The tunnel was found during a routine, bi-national sweep of the stormwater drainage system that serves both sides of the border, the release said. It was the 24th tunnel discovered in the US state of Arizona's Tucson Sector since 1990, the release added.

US and Mexican authorities plan to seal the tunnel with concrete filler, according to the release.

