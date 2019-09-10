UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Mexico Border Apprehensions Drop 56% Since May - Commissioner

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

US-Mexico Border Apprehensions Drop 56% Since May - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the southern border has dropped more than 50 percent since May, Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a briefing on Monday.

"The August numbers reflects a 56 percent reduction from the peak in May which you recall was 144,000 [apprehended] individuals," Morgan said at the White House.

During the month of August, Border Patrol agents apprehended or deemed inadmissible a total of 64,000 individuals, a 22 percent decline from July, he said.

The administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan to curb illegal migration to the United States.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement to deter illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the deal, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Mexico February May June July August Border From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

26 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.