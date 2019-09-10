US-Mexico Border Apprehensions Drop 56% Since May - Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the southern border has dropped more than 50 percent since May, Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said during a briefing on Monday.

"The August numbers reflects a 56 percent reduction from the peak in May which you recall was 144,000 [apprehended] individuals," Morgan said at the White House.

During the month of August, Border Patrol agents apprehended or deemed inadmissible a total of 64,000 individuals, a 22 percent decline from July, he said.

The administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan to curb illegal migration to the United States.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement to deter illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the deal, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.