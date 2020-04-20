UrduPoint.com
US, Mexico, Canada To Extend Border Restrictions For 30 More Days Until May 20- DHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:18 PM

US, Mexico, Canada to Extend Border Restrictions for 30 More Days Until May 20- DHS

The United States, Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their border restrictions for another month until May 20 in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The United States, Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their border restrictions for another month until May 20 in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced in a statement on Monday.

"In close collaboration, the US, Mexico, and Canada have each agreed to extend restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for 30 additional days," Wolf said. "As President [Donald] Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country."

