US-Mexico Land Border Closure Extended by 30 Days - Mexican Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Mexican Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced the extension of a ban on crossing the land border with the United States for 30 days after reassessing the coronavirus situation.

"Mexico and the United States have agreed to further extend restrictions on crossing the common land border by 30 days after re-evaluating the transmission of COVID-19," the ministry said on Twitter.

The restrictions were first introduced on March 21 and have remained unchanged.

The ban does not apply to the supply of food, fuel, medicines and some other necessary goods. travel for medical, educational, army and government purposes and emergency visits are permitted.

Although the US remains by far the most heavily infected country with the virus, counting over 2.1 million total cases and nearly 120,000 deaths, Mexico's epidemiological situation has also deteriorated in the past weeks, now counting 150,264 total infections and 17,580 deaths.