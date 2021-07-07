UrduPoint.com
US, Mexico Request UN Security Council To Meet On Haiti Thursday Morning - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

US, Mexico Request UN Security Council to Meet on Haiti Thursday Morning - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States and Mexico had requested the UN Security Council to hold a meeting on Thursday morning to address the situation in Haiti after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Mexico and the United States asked the presidency of the Security Council to arrange for consultations tomorrow morning on Haiti," the source said.

Kenya, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Tunisia also joined the request for consultations, the source added.

More Stories From World

