US, Mexico to Discuss Problem of Migrants Not Returning Home - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States and Mexico will discuss the problem of migrants rejected at the US southern border not returning home, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Why are not some [families] going back? Because Mexico is refusing to take them back," Biden said in his first press conference since taking the office.

"We are in negotiations with the President of Mexico. I think we are going to see that change. They should all be going back."