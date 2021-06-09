US, Mexico to Jointly Work in Central America to Address Root Causes of Migration- Sanders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States and Mexico have committed to a new partnership to address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America, US Vice President's senior adviser Symone Sanders said on Tuesday.

"To address root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the United States joined Mexico in a new strategic partnership to share information and strategies and co-manage new programs to foster economic opportunity through agricultural development and youth empowerment," Sanders said in a press release.