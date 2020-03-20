US, Mexico Working to Suspend All Non-Essential Travel Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Trump

The United States is suspending all non-essential travel with Mexico amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The United States is suspending all non-essential travel with Mexico amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

"As we did with Canada, we are also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend non-essential travel. These new rules will not impede trade and commerce," Trump said.