Open Menu

US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week To Discuss Biden's China Policy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

US Microchip CEOS May Visit Washington Next Week to Discuss Biden's China Policy - Reports

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are making plans to visit Washington next week for talks with government officials about US policies toward China, including trade restrictions, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger and Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon are making plans to visit Washington next week for talks with government officials about US policies toward China, including trade restrictions, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The trip comes as trade tensions between the US and China are on the rise. Earlier in July, Beijing imposed supply restrictions on gallium and germanium, two minerals used to make microchips, in retaliation to US measures targeting Chinese technology.

Possible topics of discussion are likely to be the export rules the US may impose affecting high-performance computing chips and shipments to Huawei Technologies, the report added.

Intel is preparing a new artificial intelligence chip that could be shipped to China while Qualcomm has a license to sell semiconductors to Huawei, according to the report.

The heads of other semiconductor companies may also come to Washington next week, the report said. Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment while White House officials did not immediately respond, the report added.

Gelsinger this week wrapped up a "low key" trip to China, his second in three months, where he was supposed to meet with Chinese regulators, according to Dealreporter.

In October, the Biden administration unveiled rules designed to thwart the growth of China's semiconductor industry as the US developed its own microchip capabilities.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington White House Visit Beijing May July October Government Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

15 minutes ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

15 minutes ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

21 minutes ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

9 minutes ago
 33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

6 minutes ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah dire ..

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG deptt to protect salary ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovat ..

WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovation

6 minutes ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago

More Stories From World