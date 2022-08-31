US, Middle East Allies Building Unmanned Drone Network to Counter Iran - Reports

The US Navy is collaborating with Middle Eastern allies on a network of unmanned drones to counter Iran's military, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US Navy is collaborating with middle Eastern allies on a network of unmanned drones to counter Iran's military, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

The officials said the unmanned devices are offering better visibility over waterways, while declining to disclose the number, location, or method of the aerial and maritime drones.

The Navy said it anticipated having 100 small surveillance drones operating from the Suez Canal to the Iranian coast by next summer, with a command center in Manama, Bahrain.

The drone network initiative is currently six months underway, The Wall Street Journal reported, and is part of a growing alliance between the US, Israel, and Gulf countries.

The test drones are currently unarmed, but defense analysts expect that some will have weapons in the future.