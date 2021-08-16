UrduPoint.com

US Middle East Forces Chief Met Taliban In Doha: Pentagon Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in Doha Sunday not to attack the Kabul airport, a US defense official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The head of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, told Taliban officials in Doha Sunday not to attack the Kabul airport, a US defense official said.

The official confirmed the meeting to reporters Monday, without providing details, as thousands of US troops took control of security at Afghanistan's main international airport to enable the evacuations of US officials.

