US Mideast Coordinator Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Provocations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Israel and Palestine should avoid engaging in provocations against each other that reduce the chances for successful negotiations, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Wednesday.

"It is imperative that both sides refrain from provocations and unilateral steps - including at the Holy Sites in Jerusalem - that undermine stability and the ability to achieve a negotiated peace," Wennesland told a UN Security Council meeting.

The official also reiterated his call for immediate concrete steps toward "reversing negative trends on the ground, strengthening the Palestinian Authority, and improving access and movement for Palestinians.

In early January, the Israeli government took a number of measures against Palestine in response to the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution seeking a legal opinion of the International Court of Justice on the consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

In particular, the Israeli government froze Palestinian construction activities in Area C in the West Bank and withheld $39 million in tax revenues that Israel collects on the Palestinian Authority's behalf to hand them to the families of Israelis killed in Palestinian attacks.

Over 90 UN member states in a joint statement have since urged Israel to lift the punitive measures.