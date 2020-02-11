The League of Arab States' (LAS) envoy to Russia, Jaber Habib Jaber, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the so-called deal of the century for the Middle East promoted by US President Donald Trump was not designed in the interest of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

"After the preparation talks on the US Middle East peace plan began, expectations gradually grew smaller in light of the steps taken by the US administration, in particular, the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the occupied city as the Israeli capital and recognizing the decision to annex the Golan Heights," Jaber said.

The envoy added that the plan demonstrated a drastic change in US policy on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and its methods, prompting great concern in the Arab world.

"This change does not meet the global interests and a long-term and fair [conflict] solution," Jaber told Sputnik, adding that the plan solely reflected agreements made between Washington and Israel.

Trump presented the "deal of the century" on January 28. Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

Trump's plan has triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestinian leaders continuing to insist that pre-1967 borders be restored and Jerusalem made their capital.