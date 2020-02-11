UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Mideast Deal Fails To Meet Region's Interests - League Of Arab States' Envoy To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

US' Mideast Deal Fails to Meet Region's Interests - League of Arab States' Envoy to Russia

The League of Arab States' (LAS) envoy to Russia, Jaber Habib Jaber, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the so-called deal of the century for the Middle East promoted by US President Donald Trump was not designed in the interest of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The League of Arab States' (LAS) envoy to Russia, Jaber Habib Jaber, told Sputnik on Tuesday that the so-called deal of the century for the Middle East promoted by US President Donald Trump was not designed in the interest of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"After the preparation talks on the US Middle East peace plan began, expectations gradually grew smaller in light of the steps taken by the US administration, in particular, the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the occupied city as the Israeli capital and recognizing the decision to annex the Golan Heights," Jaber said.

The envoy added that the plan demonstrated a drastic change in US policy on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and its methods, prompting great concern in the Arab world.

"This change does not meet the global interests and a long-term and fair [conflict] solution," Jaber told Sputnik, adding that the plan solely reflected agreements made between Washington and Israel.

Trump presented the "deal of the century" on January 28. Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state is offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy."

Trump's plan has triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestinian leaders continuing to insist that pre-1967 borders be restored and Jerusalem made their capital.

Related Topics

Century World Israel Russia Washington Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East January Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

14 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

15 minutes ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

15 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

15 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

15 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation seized 14 vehicles after found ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.