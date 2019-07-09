UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mideast Peace Plan Does Not Seek To Oust Abbas As Palestinian Leader - Greenblatt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:42 AM

US Mideast Peace Plan Does Not Seek to Oust Abbas as Palestinian Leader - Greenblatt

The Trump administration's Middle East peace plan does not seek to overthrow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, US Presidential Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt said during the Christians United for Israel summit in Washington on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Trump administration's Middle East peace plan does not seek to overthrow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, US Presidential Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt said during the Christians United for Israel summit in Washington on Monday.

"Our plan right now is with President Abbas," Greenblatt said. "We're not looking for any type of regime change."

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the Trump administration's peace plan at a conference in Bahrain.

Greenblatt said that the next steps are to decide when and where to unveil the peace plan, a decision that will be undertaken by US President Donald Trump.

However, Greenblatt pointed out that the Trump administration will focus at present on receiving feedback from allies and partners regarding the economic aspects of the peace plan, Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt also said that significant progress has been made in building relations between Arab countries and Israel, but Iran has tried to undermine the United States' efforts to facilitate the peace plan.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Iran Washington White House Gaza Trump Bank Progress Bahrain United States Middle East June Christian From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Deadline over! Marvi Memon to soon address importa ..

7 minutes ago

New Oliver Stone's Documentary on Ukraine With Put ..

16 minutes ago

Receiving Lux Style awards a dream come true: Iqra ..

26 minutes ago

World Chocolate Day: Over 11 million pieces of fin ..

35 minutes ago

Russia Offers India Joint Construction of Submarin ..

36 minutes ago

Arms Orders Portfolio of Russia-India Joint Ventur ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.