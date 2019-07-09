US Mideast Peace Plan Does Not Seek to Oust Abbas as Palestinian Leader - Greenblatt

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Trump administration's Middle East peace plan does not seek to overthrow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, US Presidential Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt said during the Christians United for Israel summit in Washington on Monday.

"Our plan right now is with President Abbas," Greenblatt said. "We're not looking for any type of regime change."

On June 25, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the Trump administration's peace plan at a conference in Bahrain.

Greenblatt said that the next steps are to decide when and where to unveil the peace plan, a decision that will be undertaken by US President Donald Trump.

However, Greenblatt pointed out that the Trump administration will focus at present on receiving feedback from allies and partners regarding the economic aspects of the peace plan, Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt also said that significant progress has been made in building relations between Arab countries and Israel, but Iran has tried to undermine the United States' efforts to facilitate the peace plan.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.