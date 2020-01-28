US Mideast Peace Plan to Lead to New Intifada - Adviser to Iranian President

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The so-called US "deal of the century" on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement will lead to a new Intifada, Iranian presidential adviser Hesameddin Ashena said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle east peace plan earlier in the day, declaring it a "win-win" opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

"This is a deal between the Zionist regime and the United States. No interaction with the Palestinians is on the agenda. This is not a project of peace and prosperity, but a draft of sanctions and coercion," Ashena wrote in his Twitter blog.

According to Ashena, the United States has unilaterally ignored UN Security Council resolutions.

"We are expecting another Intifada," he added.