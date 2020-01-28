UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mideast Peace Plan To Lead To New Intifada - Adviser To Iranian President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Mideast Peace Plan to Lead to New Intifada - Adviser to Iranian President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The so-called US "deal of the century" on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement will lead to a new Intifada, Iranian presidential adviser Hesameddin Ashena said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle east peace plan earlier in the day, declaring it a "win-win" opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

"This is a deal between the Zionist regime and the United States. No interaction with the Palestinians is on the agenda. This is not a project of peace and prosperity, but a draft of sanctions and coercion," Ashena wrote in his Twitter blog.

According to Ashena, the United States has unilaterally ignored UN Security Council resolutions.

"We are expecting another Intifada," he added.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Israel Twitter Trump Lead United States

Recent Stories

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

18 minutes ago

US developing vaccine against deadly China virus: ..

18 minutes ago

Indian occupying forces launch search operation in ..

18 minutes ago

Johnson Discussed US 'Deal of Century' for Mideast ..

18 minutes ago

Trump calls Mideast plan a 'big step towards peace ..

18 minutes ago

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.