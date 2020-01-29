US MidEast Plan 'Doomed to Fail' - Iranian Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The peace plan for the middle Est unveiled by the United States earlier on Tuesday is "doomed to fail," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Such evil projects are doomed to fail," Mousavi said, regarding the deal on the possible future for Israel and Palestine.

According to the spokesman, Iran is ready ” despite differences with other regional countries ” to cooperate and counter "the plot against the Islamic world hiding behind the deal of the century."