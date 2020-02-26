UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Mideast Plan In Current Form Unlikely To Bring Lasting Settlement - Russia's Bogdanov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

US Mideast Plan in Current Form Unlikely to Bring Lasting Settlement - Russia's Bogdanov

Russia believes that the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump in its current form is unlikely to contribute to a lasting Middle East settlement, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia believes that the so-called deal of the century proposed by US President Donald Trump in its current form is unlikely to contribute to a lasting Middle East settlement, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"We assume that the US initiative in its current form will hardly bring closer the prospect of achieving a lasting Middle East settlement," Bogdanov said at a Russian Civic Chamber meeting.

The diplomat added that volatile relations between Israel and Palestine were one of the key factors of regional instability.

The US Middle East peace plan was formally unveiled in late January. According to the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state was offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The deal triggered strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Topics

Century World Israel Palestine Russia Trump Bank Jerusalem Middle East Chamber January Billion

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

8 minutes ago

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

15 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

30 minutes ago

PSL players enjoy traditional food in different ci ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.