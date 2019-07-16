UrduPoint.com
US Mideast Policy Aims To Reverse Balance Of Power In Favor Of Allies - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:25 PM

US Mideast Policy Aims to Reverse Balance of Power in Favor of Allies - Special Envoy

The United States is attempting to shift the current balance of power in the Middle East in favor of its allies through its policy decision, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The United States is attempting to shift the current balance of power in the middle East in favor of its allies through its policy decision, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

"If I had a one sentence summary for our Middle East policy ... is to reverse the balance of power in favor of our friends and partners," Brian said at an event hosted by Axios in Washington. "We inherited a trust deficit in the Middle East with the range of countries."

Hook said that under President Donald Trump, the US has worked to deepen its alliances and partnership around security, economics and diplomatic ties.

The collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has in recent months led to a dramatic increase in tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In late June, Iran announced that it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after the aircraft violated Iran's airspace.

The US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, Trump said he ordered strikes on targets in Iran, but called off the attacks at the last minute because they would constitute a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said he decided to unveil new sanctions that targeted the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The United States has blamed Iran for a series of security incidents, including attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and has built up its military presence in the Middle East. Iran has rejected the allegations and accused the United States of trying to find a pretext for war.

