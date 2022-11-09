UrduPoint.com

US Midterm Congressional Elections Show Country's Split - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 08:40 PM

The midterm elections to the US Congress have showed that the country is "seriously split" and that the Americans consider the voting results rigged, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The midterm elections to the US Congress have showed that the country is "seriously split" and that the Americans consider the voting results rigged, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The vote in the midterm congressional elections has confirmed what has been obvious for a long time: the United States is split, seriously split," Zakharova told a press briefing.

The archaic US electoral system does not guarantee the legitimacy of the electoral process, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said, adding that US voters did not trust the elections results and considered them rigged, especially given the experience of the 2020 US presidential election associated with numerous "scandalous stories.

"

"The current fight for control of the legislature is another manifestation of a deep civil conflict and violation of all democratic procedures in the run-up to the struggle for the White House in 2024," Zakharova said.

