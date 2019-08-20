UrduPoint.com
US Might Have Started Developing Banned Weapons Before Leaving INF Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile was expected since the United States had technical preconditions for developing weapons banned by the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and might have started working on them before withdrawing from the accord, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Washington's recent test of a ground-launched cruise missile was expected since the United States had technical preconditions for developing weapons banned by the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and might have started working on them before withdrawing from the accord, experts told Sputnik.

The nuclear pact came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow. On Sunday, the US Department of Defense conducted a flight test of the conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers.

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST RUSSIA MERELY PRETEXT

Heinz Gartner, a professor of political science at the University of Vienna, told Sputnik that the US test was expected, as Washington's withdrawal from the agreement was connected not only with Russia's alleged violations of the INF.

"The US tested the missile that is not nuclear but may be nuclear-equipped. This was expected, as the termination of the INF treaty should not be directly linked to the accusations against Russia of the treaty violations," Gartner said.

The expert specified that Washington's allegations against Russia were used just as a pretext for leaving the treaty. The technological progress in the United States and Russia allowed these countries to produce such weapons and could be a precondition for the test.

"Technical background for creating a new medium-range missile has already emerged in the United States, and we can say that [US] accusations against Russia of violating the treaty were only a pretext," Gartner said.

The expert added that the United States was already looking for sites to deploy new missiles so they could be capable of reaching China and North Korea.

"The very idea of developing and deploying intermediate-range missiles stems from the fact that attempts are being made to potentially limit nuclear war in regional terms.

And it is not about allegations against Russia of violating the treaty and not about what Russia said about the US missile defense system in Poland, which also violates the deal all this may be true. But these are not the true reasons for the end of the accord. True reasons lie in that fact that it is possible to constrain potential nuclear war," Gartner stressed.

Michal Mazoliewski, a Polish political scientist, told Sputnik that Washington's recent test indicates that the United States started producing weapons prohibited by the INF Treaty before walking away from the deal.

"I do not need to remind you that the INF Treaty prohibited not only testing and deploying missiles that are subject to it. The test that was conducted soon after the withdrawal from the treaty indicates that the United States developed and produced the relevant weapons, and began to do that even before its withdrawal from the agreement," Mazoliewski said.

Mazoliewski stressed that the US military used the MK-41 launch system to test the missile, while Moscow had repeatedly raised suspicion that this type of launcher could be used by the US not only for missile defense purposes.

"No matter how much anyone is offended, but it turns out that the Russian claims that this launcher could be used not only for defensive purposes made sense," the expert concluded.

The United States announced in February that it would be suspending its obligations under the INF Treaty in six months if Russia refused to resume compliance with the accord's provisions. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a retaliatory decree halting Russia's participation in the treaty.

The INF Treaty required the two countries to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).

