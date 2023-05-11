UrduPoint.com

US Might Sanction Georgian Companies, Airports If Flights To Russia Resume - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 11:52 PM

The United States would be concerned and even consider imposing sanctions on companies and airports in Georgia if the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia entails servicing of aircraft subject to import and export controls, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

"If direct flights between Russia and Georgia resume, we, of course, would be concerned that companies in Georgia and airports could be at risk for sanctions if they service aircraft subject to import and export controls," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili welcomed Russia's decision to cancel the visa regime with the country and resume direct flights between the two nations, saying that it would simplify life for citizens and business activities.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian president also canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens, with the exception of those going to work in Russia, starting May 15. Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said later in the day that the country would allow airlines not under Western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, but Tbilisi had not yet received any notifications from Moscow about the resumption of flights.

The visa waiver was harshly criticized by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who called the move a provocation.�

