US Might Unite Group Of Like-Minded Nations To Discuss Iran-Russia Military Coop. - Kirby
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 11:18 PM
The United States is looking at options to bring together a group of like-minded nations to address the matter of cooperation between Iran and Moscow , National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.
"We're looking at options to bring together a group of like minded countries to discuss Iran -Russian military cooperation," Kirby said.