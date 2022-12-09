US Might Unite Group of Like-Minded Nations to Discuss Iran-Russia Military Coop. - Kirby

The United States is looking at options to bring together a group of like-minded nations to address the matter of cooperation between Iran and Moscow , National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

