UrduPoint.com

US Might Unite Group Of Like-Minded Nations To Discuss Iran-Russia Military Coop. - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 11:18 PM

US Might Unite Group of Like-Minded Nations to Discuss Iran-Russia Military Coop. - Kirby

The United States is looking at options to bring together a group of like-minded nations to address the matter of cooperation between Iran and Moscow , National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is looking at options to bring together a group of like-minded nations to address the matter of cooperation between Iran and Moscow , National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"We're looking at options to bring together a group of like minded countries to discuss Iran -Russian military cooperation," Kirby said.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow United States

Recent Stories

White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds ..

White House Says Iran Considering Sale of Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles to Russ ..

42 seconds ago
 OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of over ..

OPC vice chairman stresses quick redressal of overseas Pakistanis' complaints

44 seconds ago
 Crackdown continues to eliminate corruption from d ..

Crackdown continues to eliminate corruption from depts: DG ACE

47 seconds ago
 US Clemency Prohibits Bout From Financial Benefit ..

US Clemency Prohibits Bout From Financial Benefit From Any Book, Movie - Documen ..

51 seconds ago
 'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

'Charter of economy' need of hour: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to ..

US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to Only Grow in Coming Months - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.