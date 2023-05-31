UrduPoint.com

US Military Accuses China Of 'Aggressive Maneuver' During Intercept Over South China Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet pilot performed an "'unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea last week.

"A People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023. The PRC pilot flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the U.S. aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence," the command said in a statement.

