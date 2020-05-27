US military accuses Russia of sending jets to support mercenaries in Libya

(@fidahassanain)

The US military says that jets were repainted in Syria for their secret move to Libya to support its mercenaries for help of Haftar

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) The United States military said that Russian was allegedly involved in sending fighter jets to back Russian mercenaries for help of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar, according to media reports here on Wednesday.

They Russian jets arrived in Libya by apparently changing their designs.

According to the US military, the Russian Jets were repainted in Syria for their secrecy in the mission and then they arrived in Libya.

US Military Commander for Africa made these claims while accusing Russian of this help to Libyan leader Haftar. However, he did not mention any date that when these jets flew and arrived in Libya.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that the Russians had sent a mix of “about 14 military jets to Libya,”

The military officer shared pictures of the Russian aircraft on his twitter account including several MiG-29 Fulcrum jets and Su-35 Flankers parked at an airbase.

Earlier, in a statement, Libya´s UN-recognised government announced that several mercenaries supporting rival military commander Haftar were evacuated from combat zones south of the capital Tripoli.

Russian military, however, did not make any comment on the recent allegations leveled against it by the US military.