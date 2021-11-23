US Military Actions Toward China, Russia Aggressive - Chinese Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The United States is taking the same aggressive actions against China in the military sphere, including the tactics of deterrence, as against Russia, both countries are jointly opposing Washington, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said at a working meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

"The comrade minister just said about military threats, pressure and deterrence from the United States against the Russian Federation. The United States is also taking such actions against China. I completely agree with your assessments," Wei said.

He noted that this year, China and Russia celebrated the 20th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between China and Russia.

"And we celebrate tremendous fruitful cooperation in all areas. Especially in the face of insane US containment and pressure, China and Russia are pulled together like a great mountain. Our friendship is unbreakable. Together we opposed US hegemony and oppose fake democratic US regime and false multiculturalism, as well as new manifestations of the Cold War in a new form. And in this way we showed our relationship better than allied ones," the minister said.