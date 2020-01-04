US Military Actions Violate International Relations Principles - Chinese Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

US military actions, such as those that resulted in the death of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, violate the norms of international relations and risk further instability in the Middle East, China's Foreign Ministry Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US military actions, such as those that resulted in the death of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, violate the norms of international relations and risk further instability in the middle East, China's Foreign Ministry Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Saturday.

"The US military's risky behavior violates the basic norms of international relations and only serves to aggravate tensions and instability in the region," Wang is quoted as saying in a press release on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed that Beijing is opposed to the use of military force in international relations. He also stated that military action or the exertion of the "maximum pressure" policy, coined by Washington to describe imposing harsh sanctions on Tehran, is not a means of finding solutions.

"The Chinese side urges the US not to abuse the use of military force, and instead use dialogue to find a solution to the problem. China holds an objective position, and is ready to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East," Wang said.

During the phone call, Zarif stated that Tehran strongly condemned the "gross violent acts" committed by Washington, and stressed that they would have serious consequences.

On Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.