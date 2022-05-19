US Military Aid to Ukraine No Danger to Supplies for Indo-Pacific - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Military aid that the United States is providing to Ukraine within the presidential drawdown authority (PDA) does not endanger materiel being sent to allies in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Military aid that the United States is providing to Ukraine within the presidential drawdown authority (PDA) does not endanger materiel being sent to allies in the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"We're not using PDA to provide equipment to Indo-Pacific allies and partners.

It's just a completely different, it's a completely different set of priorities, a completely different set of sources. So if you're asking me (whether) because of all the materiel we're providing to Ukraine, we are putting at risk materiel that's going to Indo-Pacific allies. The answer is no," the official told journalists.

On Thursday, the US Senate will vote on a bill to deliver over $40 billion in new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The bill will increase presidential drawdown authority funding from the $5 billion the Biden administration initially requested to $11 billion.