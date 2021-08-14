US Military 'Always Worried' About Enemies Like Taliban Seizing Equipment - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The US military is always worried about adversaries such as the Taliban (banned in Russia) taking American equipment given to allied forces like the Afghan government, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are always worried about US equipment that could fall into an adversary's hands, and that's something we never lose focus on, and what actions we might take to prevent that, or forestall it, I just simply won't speculate about that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby was responding to a question about whether the US will take action to prevent the Taliban from obtaining advanced aircraft such as the Super Tucano, which the US helped the Afghan Air Force acquire.

He added that the US commitment to helping the Afghan Air Force refurbish their Blackhawk and Mi-17 helicopters remains in place.

The Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General published a report on Friday that called upon US forces participating in the Afghan withdrawal to take greater care to keep records on equipment, noting that both they and the Government Accountability Office have documented the loss of "hundreds of millions of Dollars" worth of US equipment due to poor recordkeeping.