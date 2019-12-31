UrduPoint.com
US Military Awards $124Mln To Boost Iraq Green Zone Security - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:50 AM

US Military Awards $124Mln to Boost Iraq Green Zone Security - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A private defense contractor won more than $120 million to enhance security at a US base north of Baghdad, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"SOS International LLC [of] Reston, Virginia was awarded a $124,248,732 modification...

contract for base life support and security services at Camp Taji Green Zone, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR)," the release said on Monday.

In June, the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria confirmed to Sputnik that rockets landed inside the base but no soldiers were killed or wounded.

Two rockets also landed in the camp in October, according to Sky news Arabia.

